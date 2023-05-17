Dubai Police organises 'Empowering Youth and Preparing Leaders' retreat

Dubai [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The Young Leaders Council of the Dubai Police organised a youth retreat titled "Empowering Youth and Preparing Leaders" to discuss the main challenges facing youth empowerment at work, innovative practices in preparing and developing young leaders and platforms and channels for communication with young people.

The session was attended by 50 young men and women from various general departments and police stations in Dubai, as well as members of youth councils from Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, ENOC, Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Youth Foundation.

President of the Young Leaders Council of Dubai Police Salama Al Falasi emphasised that this youth retreat, which involves members from various councils in the country, is an opportunity to exchange ideas and practices, listen to youth stories and challenges they faced, and the methods and means through which they were able to overcome obstacles.

She also noted that Dubai Police is committed to preparing and developing future leaders and has made significant progress in training young leaders who have proven their worth and competence in various local and global forums and events.

Al Falasi explained that the retreat discusses the main challenges facing youth empowerment at work, including balancing work and personal life, which is essential for maintaining mental and physical health and increasing productivity.

"Also, it addresses providing a stimulating and nurturing work environment for young people's creativity and innovations, professional development opportunities, and job promotions to reach leadership positions," she added.

Captain Engineer Khalifa Al Room, Deputy Chairman of the Young Leaders Council in Dubai Police, said that regular direct meetings with young people are one of the most essential tools for developing all processes related to empowering, preparing, and developing young leaders.

He added that exchanging personal experiences and practices adds value to every young man and woman, emphasising that the Young Leaders Council of Dubai Police has an advanced qualification system that includes clear paths in various aspects, such as qualification programmes, training, knowledge support, talent management and encouragement, and second-tier leadership training programmes.

The youth retreat discussed various topics, including platforms and channels for communication with young people, mechanisms for monitoring ideas and suggestions and clarifying them, and the most important initiatives and effective experiences in enhancing communication between youth and senior leaders. (ANI/WAM)

