Dubai South completes blockchain integration system in partnership with Dubai Customs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 (ANI/WAM): Dubai South has announced the completion of its blockchain integration system in partnership with Dubai Customs. This makes it the first free zone in Dubai to achieve this milestone.

The integration was executed as part of Dubai South's commitment to the overarching objectives of the Dubai eCommerce strategy. This strategy aspires to position Dubai as the region's premier logistics hub and attract foreign direct investments into the e-commerce sector.

The integration with the customs declaration system greatly enhances e-commerce operations, significantly reducing time and costs by auto-generating declarations and streamlining the tracking and processing of orders. This leads to a more simplified and efficient system. The automated processes further bolster efficiency, while the new gate pass stamping method for entry and exit enhances information accessibility.

RHS Logistics, a UAE-based local entity with robust commercial and business expertise offering a full range of logistics and supply-chain solutions, and FirstCry, UAE's leading online store for children's products, became the first companies in the Logistics District to onboard and initiate blockchain in their processes. Subsequently, other companies in the Dubai South free zone are in the process of adapting blockchain technology.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said, "Our objective at the Dubai South Logistics District is to align with governmental initiatives. Our specialised e-commerce zone, EZDubai, was inaugurated to augment the Dubai e-commerce strategy and draw regional and international e-commerce entities. The successful completion of our blockchain integration with Dubai Customs is a testament to our commitment to offering our clientele efficient solutions.

This promotes supply chain transparency, authentication, and anti-counterfeiting of goods, ensures data security and privacy, and paves the way for reduced fees for goods transiting through the free zones. We express our gratitude to Dubai Customs for their pivotal role in realising this project, and we eagerly anticipate onboarding more companies across our free zone."

Dubai South is Dubai's largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world's largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. (ANI/WAM)

