Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 2024

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Police is hosting the third edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 7, 2024.

The three-day Summit will convene over 100 global police leaders, 170+ exhibitors, and many speakers and experts from over 109 countries. With the goal of fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices, nearly 140 sessions are planned across the event.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the World Police Summit, over the course of two years, has played a key role in guiding international law enforcement towards more organised, accurate, and professional frameworks for combating organised crime.

"It also has enabled police leaders, experts, and law enforcement agencies to gain a more comprehensive and integrated view of new policing trends and challenges in a rapidly changing world," he added.

Al-Marri stated that the World Police Summit in Dubai serves as a vital source of security-related information, providing law enforcement agencies with the latest best practices, technologies, and developments to enhance their capabilities in tackling rapidly changing crimes due to globalisation and digitisation.

Al-Marri emphasised that the annual Summit, held under the aegis of the UAE's Ministry of Interior, serves as a platform for security meetings between international police leaders and law enforcement agencies at the local, regional, and international levels.

"The Summit facilitates communication between governments and policymakers and provides an opportunity to discuss key priorities that shape the future of police agencies. Additionally, it aims to explore and research the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security to confront potential threats such as transnational criminal syndicates and cross-border cybercrimes," he said.

Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, emphasised that the World Police Summit is the foremost event in the world that brings together elite global police leaders, security experts, and law enforcement agencies in one place to collaborate, exchange information, and discuss the latest developments in relevant fields.

"The Summit's objective is to tackle the most critical worldwide challenges related to combating crime, as well as to examine methods of boosting security and advancing safety," he continued. (ANI/WAM)

