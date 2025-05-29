Dubai Women Establishment, Dubai Media Academy sign strategic partnership

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media Incorporated, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting women's empowerment and enhancing their leadership roles in the media sector. The agreement was signed by Naeema Ahli, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, and Muna Bu Samra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, on the final day of the Arab Media Summit 2025, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Naeema Ahli said the MoU aligns with the directives of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. "This partnership reflects our commitment to building impactful strategic collaborations that enhance women's participation across diverse sectors," she said.

She also praised the long-standing partnership with Dubai Media Incorporated, describing it as one of the UAE's leading media institutions. Naeema Ahli thanked the Dubai Media Academy for supporting DWE's mission to raise the presence of women in the media, noting that the agreement includes the development of joint initiatives, training programmes, and workshops. These efforts will focus on enhancing the media capabilities of women in middle and senior management positions across Dubai's public sector, equipping them with the tools and skills needed to navigate an increasingly dynamic media landscape.

Muna Bu Samra commended the Dubai Women Establishment's efforts in enhancing women's capabilities across all fields. She emphasised the significance of signing the MoU during the Arab Media Summit, calling it "a major milestone in our collaborative journey, demonstrating our shared commitment to empowering women and reinforcing their leadership presence in media and other vital sectors."

"This partnership with Dubai Women Establishment lays the groundwork for a long-term strategic collaboration," said Muna Bu Samra. "Together, we aim to launch initiatives and joint projects that deliver impact, contributing to the UAE's vision for empowering women and advancing their leadership across all sectors of society." (ANI/WAM)

