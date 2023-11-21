Dutch FM in Israel calls on Hamas to release all hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the visiting Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Slot came to Israel to express solidarity with the country after the barbaric Hamas attack of October 7.

The two foreign ministers met with the families of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Cohen said they asked her to put pressure on international institutions for their quick release.

"I told Sara that we will continue to act in accordance with international law and eliminate the terrorist organization Hamas, whose cruelty now knows no bounds," said Cohen. "It uses hospitals and civilians as a human shield, and does not hesitate to murder and kidnap babies, children, women and the elderly."

Hanke Bruins Slot said that she expressed to Cohen her "deep sympathies for all innocent Israeli lives lost in the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7" and that the Netherlands shares the grave concerns about the hostages currently still in Gaza.

"I will continue stressing the need for their immediate and unconditional release," she said. (ANI/TPS)

