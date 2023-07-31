Dwarka Expressway project will be completed soon: Gadkari

Gurugram, July 31 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that construction work of the Dwarka Expressway is in its last phase and will be operational soon.

Gadkari made the remarks while addressingthe foundation stone laying and closing ceremony of the three-day cultural festival of India International Cultural Centre to be established by the International Divya Parivar Society and Chanakya Varta Parivar in Sector 9A, Gurugram.

As soon as the construction of this Expressway is completed, residents of Dwarka and old Gurugram areas will be able to reach Jaipur via Sohna using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in just two hours, the Minister said.

He also added that with the completion of this project, will be a reduction in the traffic load on the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway as well.

"The work on the new Outer Ring Road being constructed in Delhi would be completed in the next six months. As soon as this construction is completed, the journey from Panipat to IGI Airport will be completed in a quarter of the time instead of two hours, which will save both time and fuel," the Union Minister said.

He said that a strong road network of eight lanes underground and eight lanes above ground is being prepared on this road near Shivmurti in Delhi.

"This road would ensure a faster link, especially for the traffic going to Gurugram, IGI Airport, South and West Delhi to Chandigarh and beyond. This project will help in reducing the existing traffic load on Delhi roads including Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, as vehicles coming from Jaipur and Chandigarh will be able to use it as a bypass," Gadkari said.

At present, such traffic has to pass through the Dhaula Kuan stretch, Ring Road, and Outer Ring Road, which consumes more time and leads to congestion and air pollution in the national capital.

--IANS

