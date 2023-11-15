Dwayne Johnson reveals he's shooting live-action remake of ‘Moana’

Los Angeles, Nov 15 Actor Dwayne Johnson has confirmed he will soon embark on production for the live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film ‘Moana’.

“My next project that I will be shooting is a live-action version of Moana,” he revealed on ‘The Tonight Show’ Starring Jimmy Fallon, reports People magazine. “You’re real life Maui!” host Jimmy Fallon exclaimed at the fact that Johnson will be reprising his role as the shapeshifting demigod. “I am the real life Maui. Thank you guys very much. I’m so excited about this,” added Johnson.

The ‘Black Adam’ star also shared that the “incredible” ‘Hamilton’ director Thomas Kail will helm the upcoming project, with Lin Manuel-Miranda returning as a songwriter for all the original music featured in the animated version. “I cannot wait. Here's the thing, Jimmy, listen,” Johnson said before he grabbed a mic and broke into song with the lyrics to his character’s hit song “You’re Welcome.” Fallon joined in at the chorus.

As per People, the live-action reimagining of ‘Moana’ was first revealed to be in the works when Johnson announced the upcoming project during Disney’s 2023 shareholder meeting in April.

"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live action big screen!" Johnson wrote in the caption of his announcement on Instagram. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength. I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me”.

“We're honoured to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson added before ending the announcement with a nod to his character’s magical fish hook in an emoji after he quoted the lyrics to “You’re Welcome.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor