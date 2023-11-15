Dwayne Johnson welcomes idea of running for Presidency after getting offers from political parties

Los Angeles, Nov 15 Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is mulling over the idea of running for the US Presidency.

The wrestler-turned-actor was recently offered by political parties about the possibility of running for the White House, after a poll showed that he has significant support from the public but Dwayneis currently focused on his family life.

"It's crazy, and it's wild. This run for President talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just never stops being surreal. It was incredible. It came from DC. We sat down. The poll was something like almost 50 per cent of Americans would support me running for President. It was just crazy," he said during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dwayne has three daughters and he's focused on parenthood for the time being. Asked if he'd seriously consider running for the White House, the actor replied: "I think down the road for sure. I've said this before, I'm a proud girl, dad. I have a 22-year-old, I have a seven, and I have a five. So they're all age ranges."

"My 22-year-old... I like to say we grew up together, and at that time, I was wrestling full time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year."

"So, I was always gone. And I know what that's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my seven and my five-year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me."

The actor previously revealed that he wants to "unite" America.

