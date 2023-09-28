Dynamic duo of Adrian Stoica with dog Hurricane is the champion of ‘AGT 18’

Los Angeles, Sep 28 The popular talent based reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 has crowned its new winner which is the duo of trainer Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, both of whom nabbed the top prize.

They say that every man and every dog has its day, and this time Adrian and Hurricane were able to have their day simultaneously together, as the dog trainer and his faithful canine companion walked away with a grand prize of $1 million.

This came along with a headlining act as part of the ‘America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live show’ at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The runner ups included Magician Anna DeGuzman who came second and the dance troupe Murmuration who came third.

Adrian and his border collie proved to be an instant crowd-pleaser from the beginning of their ‘AGT’ journey.

For their audition, the dynamic duo who have performed together all over the world, put on a massive display of various impressive tricks set to ‘Better When I'm Dancing’ by Meghan Trainor.

They once again impressed the judges at the live show, during which they performed a routine set to Smash Mouth’s cover of ‘I’m a Believer’ and Cyndi Lauper's ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. They received standing ovations and unanimous praise, 'People' magazine reported.

“I think in terms of stepping up from the audition to the live show, this is the best act we've seen tonight,” judge Simon Cowell declared. “This was live, and that was a tricky routine. She was amazing."

“I think Hurricane is ready for Vegas,” fellow judge Sofía Vergara added enthusiastically, unknowingly teasing what was to come.

Before the finale, back on September 26 on Tuesday, the duo pulled out all the tricks for a performance set to Queen's ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and even called up Vergara to help with their act.

