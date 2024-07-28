EAM Jaishankar arrives in Tokyo for Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Japan on Sunday for a two-day visit for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

He was received by India's Ambassador to Japan and Republic of Marshall Islands, Sibi George.

The Indian embassy in Japan said in a post on X, "Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar arrives in Japan for a two-day visit and is received by the Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge. #ConnectingHimalayasWithMountFuji"

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that foreign ministers of four nations will take forward the Quad agenda and take stock of all that has been achieved so far.

Jaiswal stated, "The External Affairs Minister will be visiting Japan for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. The Quad foreign ministers meeting is on 29th July. At the meeting, the leaders will take forward what was, what has been agreed to by the leaders, the Prime Minister, Presidents of the country, when they met last in Hiroshima, and thereafter, there was a meeting, follow up meeting also in New York. So it's a good occasion. It is a valuable occasion for them to take forward the Quad agenda and take stock of all that has been achieved so far."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

