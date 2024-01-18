EAM Jaishankar arrives in Uganda to represent India at 19th NAM Summit

Kampala [Uganda], January 18 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Kampala on Thursday to lead the Indian delegation at the two-day 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) starting from January 19.

The summit will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior official levels.

"Arrived in Kampala to represent India at the 19th NAM Summit. Looking forward to engaging colleagues over the coming two days," said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in a post on X.

Preceding the NAM Summit, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will represent India at the NAM Foreign Minister's meeting.

Meanwhile, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit, which will be held in Kampala on January 21-22, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership is being held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, the MEA release said.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, the EAM is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM member states.

Jaishankar will then travel to Nigeria on an official visit from January 21-23. The EAM will co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders.

The EAM will also inaugurate the 3rd edition of the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interact with delegates of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

He will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions.

India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is EAM's first visit to Nigeria, which will further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor