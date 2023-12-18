EAM Jaishankar, Benin counterpart discuss UN reforms, global issues in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed United Nations (UN) reforms and global issues with his Benin counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in New Delhi.

Both leaders also discussed enhancing political, economic and development partnerships. Jaishankar was joined by Union Minister of State (MEA), V Muraleedharan.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting saying, "Delighted to welcome FM @shegunbakari of Benin today. Discussed growing our political, economic and development partnership. Spoke about collaboration in agriculture, education, textiles and defence. Exchanged views on global issues and UN reform."

Notably, reforms in the global systems have been an issue continuously raised by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage.

During his concluding address at the G20 Leaders Summit here in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated his stance of making global systems in accordance with the "realities of the present" and took the example of the United Nations Security Council.

"When the UN was established, the world at that time was completely different from today. At that time there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200. Despite this, the permanent members in UNSC are still the same," he said.

Benin's Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari arrived here on Sunday on an official visit to further strengthen bilateral ties with India.

"Warm welcome to FM @shegunbakari of Benin as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit will further strengthen India-Benin ties," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

Benin which is a member of several international forums, including the United Nations, works closely with India.

During former Benin President Boni Yayi's visit to India in March 2009, Benin extended its support to India in its bid for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council.

Benin expressed solidarity with India in its efforts to tackle the scourge of terrorism, which has become the biggest threat to international peace and security in the current times, as per the MEA.

