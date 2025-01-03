EAM Jaishankar calls Maldives "concrete expression" of India's Neighbourhood First policy

New Delhi [India], January 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel and emphasised the strong bilateral ties between India and the Maldives.

Jaishankar during his opening remarks noted key developments such as the signing of a framework to facilitate local currency use for cross-border transactions and increased collaboration across various sectors.

Jaishankar said, "Let me welcome you and your delegation to India on your first official visit. I extend my greetings for the new year, and I must say you are my first official visitor, diplomatic visitor for this year, so you are doubly welcome. I think we have some important developments to report, positive developments to report, and certainly there is much more that we need to do. I see that the framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions has been signed."

Jaishankar further reaffirmed India's commitment to the Maldives, and described the country as a "concrete expression" of India's Neighborhood First policy.

"We have increased our engagements in various sectors. I do want to say that India has always stood by Maldives. For us, you are a very concrete expression of our neighbourhood's first policy," Jaishankar said.

He added, "We have also facilitated the export of essential commodities to Maldives that has been very much a tradition in our relationship. So we certainly hope that our relationship has helped you to navigate through these difficult times..."

Notably, Khaleel arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a three-day official visit to India. This is his first official visit to India.

In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu held extensive bilateral talks, aiming to forge a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

Both leaders had acknowledged the shared challenges in the Indian Ocean Region. They committed to enhancing maritime and security cooperation, with India pledging to provide expertise, boost capabilities, and engage in joint measures to help the Maldives address both traditional and non-traditional maritime threats.

These include piracy, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, and terrorism within their Exclusive Economic Zone.

Both nations also agreed that India would support the timely completion of the Maldives National Defence Force's (MNDF) 'Ekatha' harbour project at Uthuru Thila Falhu (UTF).

