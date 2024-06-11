EAM Jaishankar calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 11 : S Jaishankar who has been reappointed as External Affairs Minister for the second term, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave on Tuesday.

Sharing on X, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar office stated, "Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of External Affairs called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia."

BJP leader S Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

S Jaishankar who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

"It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs," the 69-year-old career diplomat turned politician said outside his office at South Block.

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous term, he highlighted the ministry's exceptional performance, citing milestones such as delivering the G20 presidency and spearheading vital initiatives like Vaccine Maitri amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Jaishankar underscored the foreign ministry's people-centric approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We also were the centre of crucial operations like Operation Ganga and Operation Kaveri. In the last decade, this ministry under the leadership of PM Modi has become a very people-centric ministry. You can see that in terms of our improved passport services, community welfare fund support that we give to Indians abroad," he said.

Jaishankar provided insights into India's diplomatic roadmap for the next five years, emphasising stability, resolution of border issues with China, and addressing cross-border terrorism with Pakistan.

The External Affairs Minister further delineated the nuanced approach towards India's relationships with Pakistan and China, acknowledging the distinct challenges each presents.

Addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Jaishankar emphasised India's determination to seek a resolution. "With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism," he stated.

The BJP leader served as External Affairs Minister during PM Modi's second term from 2019-2024.

EAM also applauded his team and stated that Team MEA has focused on a foreign policy centred on people over the last decade. Their dedication to putting India (Bharat) first and embracing the concept of the world as one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) will help India become a friend to all nations (Vishwabandhu Bharat).

