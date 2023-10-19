EAM Jaishankar chairs regional conference of ASEAN, East Asia envoys in Sinagapore

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday chaired the regional conference of ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors in Singapore and discussions were held regarding the regional situation and its potential ramifications for India.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Indonesia from October 19 to 20.

"Chaired the regional conference of our ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors today in Singapore. Our deliberations took stock of developments in the region and assessed their implications for India. Insights offered by our Ambassadors are valuable inputs into policy-making," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1714961166458622003?s=20

The EAM also met the Indonesian Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Indonesia.

"Good to meet my friend Defense Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen today.Thank him for addressing our Ambassadors conference. Always appreciate his strategic reading and assessments," he stated.

India and Singapore enjoy a historical relationship that was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2015.

Previously, Jaishankar was an official visit to Vietnam from October 15 to 18 at the invitation of Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar hailed India-Vietnam strategic ties and called it a "source of security, stability and progress in the region," while reaffirming the long maritime tradition between the two nations.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar called on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and also held discussions with the Chairman of the External Relations Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung.

The two Ministers co-chaired the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting on economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation and reviewed progress on India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including bilateral cooperation in various fields.

