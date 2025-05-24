EAM Jaishankar concludes Germany visit, reaffirms commitment to deepening India-Germany strategic ties

New Delhi [India], May 24 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar concluded his official visit to Germany from May 22-24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

EAM's visit within the month of the new government formation in Germany is reflective of the high priority both sides attach to bilateral ties.

During the visit, EAM called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held comprehensive talks with his counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, and met with Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and Gunter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor.

According to MEA, he also engaged with Members of German Parliament, foreign and security policy experts and members of Indian community.

In his meeting with Chancellor Merz, EAM conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new federal government in Germany.

Chancellor Merz expressed strong support for further deepening the increasingly multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors. EAM also conveyed India's appreciation for the German government's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism.

EAM had extensive discussions with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as per MEA.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to further expand collaboration in key strategic areas including defence, digital technologies, AI, green and sustainable development and talent mobility.

They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, reaffirming their countries' shared position on combating terrorism without exception, upholding international law, and promoting a multipolar, rules-based international order.

The Ministers also launched the official logo commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership.

EAM also held productive discussions with Gunter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic, defence, and security cooperation, including in the areas of cyber security, Indo-Pacific, and defence industrial collaboration.

EAM's meeting with Katherine Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs & Energy, focused on further strengthening India-Germany and India-EU trade and investment ties.

Both sides also discussed the progress in the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership including in the field of Green Hydrogen and infrastructure sector and Railways.

EAM also interacted with Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum. These interactions focused on advancing political dialogue, strengthening economic and technological cooperation, and exchanging views on key global and regional developments.

EAM participated in a high-level Think Tank dialogue at the DGAP (German Council on Foreign Relations), engaging with thought leaders and experts on foreign and security policy to advance India-Germany's strategic partnership in promoting global security and stability.

EAM also chaired the regional HOMs Conference with the participation of India's Ambassadors/ High Commissioners in European countries.

EAM's visit to Germany at a time when both countries are celebrating the milestone of completion of 25 years of Strategic Partnership is significant.

It led to renewed engagement with the newly constituted German government, injecting fresh momentum into the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and reaffirming commitment of both sides to further strengthening political, economic, technological and people-to-people ties between India and Germany.

Germany is a strong votary for furthering India-EU ties, including for the expeditious conclusion of the FTA.

