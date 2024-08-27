EAM Jaishankar congratulates Moldovian counterpart on Moldovian Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 27 : EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Miha Popsoin on the occasion of Moldovia's Independence Day.

"Congratulations to DPM and FM Mihai Popsoi and the Government and people of Moldova on the occasion of their Independence Day. Look forward to advancing our friendly ties," the EAM said in a post on X.

India and Moldova have continued to strengthen their bilateral relations through a series of high-level interactions, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations.

Moldova opened its Resident Mission in New Delhi in June 2023, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations. This move highlights Moldova's commitment to deepening its engagement with India, a sentiment echoed during various economic and diplomatic events throughout the past year.

Moldova has actively participated in several major events in India, demonstrating its interest in fostering economic ties. In March 2023, Invest Moldova took part in the 3rd International SME Convention held in New Delhi.

This was followed by Moldova's participation in the 6th Global Exhibition on Services in November 2023 and the UP International Trade Show in September 2023. The two countries had also previously engaged in discussions at the India-Moldova Trade Forum, held in a hybrid format in November 2022. A Moldovan delegation also attended the 11th International Silk Fair in July 2022, further contributing to the strengthening of trade relations.

In addition to economic collaboration, capacity-building initiatives have played a crucial role in the bilateral relationship. Nine Moldovan officers and two diplomats attended the 1st Special Course for Diplomats in 2023, and three Moldovan students benefited from the ITEC Scholarship Program for 2023-24.

Moreover, India contributed USD 1 million under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund to support the development of a register-based statistical system in Moldova. In August 2023, Members of Parliament from Moldova participated in the 11th Batch of the GenNext Democracy Network Programme, organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Cultural exchanges have also enriched the ties between the two nations. The Indian diaspora in Moldova, numbering around 1,200, has been instrumental in promoting cultural connectivity.

Notable events include the "Impressions from India" photo exhibition at the National History Museum of Moldova in June 2024, the celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga, and the Indian cultural event DISHA24, hosted in May 2024.

These initiatives reflect the robust and dynamic relationship between India and Moldova, paving the way for future cooperation across various sectors.

