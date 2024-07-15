EAM Jaishankar congratulates new Foreign Secretary on his appointment

New Delhi [India], July 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Vikram Misri on his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

Jaishankar wished Misri a productive and successful tenure.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulate Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri as he assumes his new responsibility today. Wish him a productive and successful tenure."

Congratulate Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri as he assumes his new responsibility today. Wish him a productive and successful tenure. pic.twitter.com/09VxQuwlcG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2024

Vikram Misri assumed the charge of Foreign Secretary of India on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed warm regards and best wishes to Foreign Secretary Misri for a successful tenure ahead.

"Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead," said MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead. pic.twitter.com/5JnjYb8hq7— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2024

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal made by the Ministry of External Affairs for appointing Vikram Misri as the next Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary.

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, acknowledging his profound contributions to India's foreign policy and national security over the past decade. Jaishankar praised Kwatra for his strategic acumen in shaping and executing crucial policies during his tenure.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade, he has helped strategize and execute so many of our key policies. Wish him well in his future endeavours."

Thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade,he has helped strategize and execute so many of our key policies. Wish him well in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/5Ixf4YLcbU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2024

Misri, 59, has the unique honour of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Misri was India's ambassador to China and played a significant role in discussions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that resulted from the actions of the Chinese military in Eastern Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor