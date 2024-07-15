EAM Jaishankar congratulates new Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba

New Delhi [India], July 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended his congratulations to Arzu Rana Deuba on her recent appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal.

Jaishankar shared a post on X stating that he looks forward to working with her to enhance the multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal.

"Congratulate Arzu Rana Deuba on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working with you to enhance multifaceted partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to KP Sharma Oli on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Further, PM Modi said he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.

In a post on X on Monday, he said, "Congratulations, @kpsharmaoli, on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_"

Oli thanked PM Modi for his congratulatory message and added that together they can take their historic ties to new heights.

Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm congratulations. I am committed to working closely with you to strengthen Nepal-India relations for our mutual benefit. Together, we can elevate our historic ties to new heights.

Oli, the Chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) was appointed as Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time on Monday at the President's office in Sheetal Niwas.

He was appointed to the post by President Ram Chandra Paudel as per Article 76(2) of Nepal's constitution. After being sworn in as Prime Minister, Oli also inducted 21 ministers into the cabinet, which includes two Deputy Prime Ministers.

Oli and Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly signed an application for the President to appoint the UML chief as the new prime minister on Friday evening, right after the results of the vote of confidence.

