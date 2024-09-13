EAM Jaishankar congratulates Philemon Yang on assuming Presidency of UN General Assembly's 79th session

Geneva [Switzerland], September 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday Philemon Yang on assuming the Presidency of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He also underscored the General Assembly's role in boosting the priorities of the Global South, asserting that its leadership in this sphere is "absolutely vital."

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulate Philemon Yang of Cameroon on assuming the Presidency of the 79th UN General Assembly."

"The General Assembly's leadership on priorities of the Global South is absolutely vital. India assures to play a constructive role in working towards these shared goals under your stewardship," the post on X added.

Notably, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the presence of the representatives of Palestine, which have been given a seat in the General Assembly Hall next to the UN member states.

Philemon Yang, the former Prime Minister of Cameroon, who was elected president of the 79th General Assembly in June took over from his predecessor, Dennis Francis, vowed to increase the assembly's resolve, prioritising the resolution of conflicts, including the ones in Gaza Strip, Haiti, and Ukraine. "I will urge the assembly to intensify its determination, to prioritise the resolution of conflicts, including the intractable ones in the Gaza Strip, Haiti and Ukraine. Human rights will remain at the core of our General Assembly" the new UNGA President had said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also congratulated Yang and pointed out that the 79th session was opening amid the backdrop of a "world in trouble" but said, "the good news is that we can do something about it."He said that last year was very "tumultuous," with poverty, inequality and injustice as well as conflict and violence persisting. Guterres also recalled that last year was "the hottest" year on record, saying, "This session also closes at a time of growing hope and inspiration in what we can achieve if we work as one."

This year's General Debate, from September 24 to September 30, has the theme "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."

It will aim to secure a negotiated "Pact for the Future" designed to boost global cooperation to tackle current challenges effectively for future generations.

There will also be high-level meetings on topics as wide-ranging as the elimination of nuclear weapons; addressing the threat posed by rising sea levels; and strengthening global health systems against antimicrobial resistance.

