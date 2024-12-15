EAM Jaishankar, Deputy PM Popsoi jointly inaugurate Embassy of Moldova in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Mihai Popsoi jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in Delhi on Sunday.

In his speech, the EAM thanked Moldova for providing crucial help during 'Operation Ganga' in evacuating Indian students and also expressed confidence in the growth of ties between the two countries.

In his speech, the External Affairs Minister noted that the inauguration of the embassy serves as a significant milestone in the relationship between India and Moldova. "Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy. Whether it's a mission opening here or one of our embassies or consulates opening abroad, I see that as a reflection of India's growing engagement with the world", he said.

Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy is a statement of a deeper relationship with Moldova and reflects the shared commitment of the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

He noted that India and Moldova have supported each other on the global stage in multilateral institutions and international challenges like climate change and sustainable development.

Calling the relationship between the two "very comfortable and trusting bilateral ties, the EAM thanked Moldova in extending help during Operation Ganga to evacuate a large number of stranded Indian students during the Ukraine crisis. "I want to say today that India will never forget it", the EAM said.

Jaishankar highlighted that Moldova is a second home to about 2000 Indian students. Addressing a few of them who were present during the inauguration, EAM said that they embody the partnership between the two countries. "You help to bridge cultures, and you are actually forging a lasting friendship between our countries", EAM added.

"We should also recognise that there is a shared vision of a world between us; a world that values peace, understanding, and cooperation. I believe that the establishment of this embassy is a new chapter that will further our partnership. As we celebrate its inauguration, let us renew our commitment to build that world where the future is one of convergences and shared values. I'm confident that this embassy will become a beacon of friendship" EAM concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor