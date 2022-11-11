EAM Jaishankar extends wishes to people of Poland on its Independence Day

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday extended wishes to the government and people of Poland on their Independence Day. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar extended greetings to Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and the people of Poland. He expressed confidence that the "historical friendship" between the nations will continue to grow.

Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, "Independence Day greetings to FM @RauZbigniew and the Government and people of Poland. Confident that our historical friendship will continue to grow." Every year, Poland celebrates National Independence Day on November 11 to celebrate the anniversary of the nation regaining sovereignty in 1918.

It is pertinent to mention here that Poland assisted India in 'Operation Ganga.' Notably, 'Operation Ganga' was an evacuation operation launched by the government of India to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine after Russia began its offensive on February 24.

Special flights from Poland were flown to bring back Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine. Earlier in March, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh visited Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Earlier in April, EAM S Jaishankar held talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. During the meeting, he thanked Rau for facilitating the evacuation of Indian students during 'Operation Ganga.' During the meeting, the two leaders shared assessments and views on Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. Jaishankar and Zbigniew Rau expressed commitment to growing the partnership between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar tweeted, "An engaging conversation with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. hanked him for facilitating the evacuation of our students during #OperationGanga. Our commitment to growing our partnership was visible. Resumption of direct flights will enhance exchanges in all fields."

In another tweet, Jaishankar stated, "Shared assessments and views on Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. Also witnessed signing of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty."

Notably, India and Poland share a "long-standing friendly relationship" marked by high-level political contacts, economic engagement and traditional cultural links, according to the statement issued by Indian Embassy in Poland. The diplomatic ties between the two nations began in 1954 and the Indian Embassy in Warsaw was established in 1957.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor