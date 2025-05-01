EAM Jaishankar holds talks with WIPO DG, commends promotion of India as intersection of culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang in Mumbai on Thursday on the sidelines of the Waves Summit.

Jaishankar said he appreciated WIPO's partnership with India in promoting it as an intersection of culture and technology.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet WIPO DG Daren Tang today in Mumbai. Appreciate WIPO's partnership in promoting India as an intersection of culture, digital and NextGen technology. WAVES 2025 is such a great platform to bring these domains together."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1917935411826954356

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

EAM shared the details in a post on X, highlighting that the creative industry and cultural exchanges form a major component of India-Indonesia ties.

He also highlighted the sympathy and support received for the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

The EAM said on X, "Pleased to meet Minister of Culture @fadlizon of Indonesia this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of #WAVES2025. Creative industry and cultural exchanges are a major component of India-Indonesia partnership. Appreciate the sympathy and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. #WAVESummit."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1917928459789099191

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world, from world leaders as well as the members of the Indian community.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.

