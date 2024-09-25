EAM Jaishankar meets delegates, counterparts at UNGA 79

New York [US], September 25 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand at UNGA 79.

Jaishankar said that it was 'nice to see' Peters.

In a post on X, he said, "Nice to see DPM & FM Winston Peters of New Zealand at UNGA 79."

Jaishankar met several delegates and counterparts at UNGA 79 sidelines.

He met Foreign Minister Nurtleu of Kazakhstan at UNGA 79 sidelines.

"Nice to bump into DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan at UNGA 79 sidelines," he said.

Jaishankar met Nasser Bourita, the Foreign Minister of Morocco.

"Happy to see FM Nasser Bourita of Morocco at UNGA 79," he wrote on X.

Jaishankar also met Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium.

The two discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation.

"Glad to meet PM Alexader De Croo on the sidelines of UNGA 79 today. Discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation. Also exchanged views on Ukraine."

Jaishankar also met Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland.

Jaishankar met Greece Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

"Delighted to meet FM Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece. Our conversation was focused on shipping, energy, mobility, connectivity and defence. Congratulated Greece on entering UNSC for 2025-26."

Bruno Rodriguez, the Foreign Minister of Cuba on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar and Rodriguez met at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York and discussed their cooperation in health and food security.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet FM Bruno Rodriguez of Cuba in New York today. Discussed our cooperation in health and food security, as well as in training and capacity development."

Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79.

The two Carried forward their conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good meeting with UK FS David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79. Carried forward our conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the conflict in Ukraine."

