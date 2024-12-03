EAM Jaishankar meets IFS trainees, Bhutanese colleagues

New Delhi [India], December 3 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar recently met with Officer Trainees from the 2024 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), alongside two Bhutanese colleagues.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet Officer Trainees from the 2024 batch of Indian Foreign Service, along with two Bhutanese colleagues today. Shared experiences of diplomatic service and foreign policy. Wished them best in their careers and future endeavours."

Delighted to meet Officer Trainees from the 2024 batch of Indian Foreign Service, along with two Bhutanese colleagues today. Shared experiences of diplomatic service and foreign policy. Wished them best in their careers and future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/ljl1lnEKJ7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 3, 2024

EAM Jaishankar's engagement with the new IFS batch highlights India's commitment to fostering diplomatic excellence as part of its broader international engagement strategy. His remarks to the trainees were centred on the importance of foreign policy in shaping India's global standing, along with the evolving role of diplomats in the 21st century.

India and Bhutan have long enjoyed a special relationship, built on mutual trust and shared values. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formalised in 1968, and their bond has continued to grow, with key initiatives such as the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and renewed in 2007.

The two nations also share high-level exchanges, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bhutan in 2019, and Bhutan's King and Queen making multiple visits to India. The most recent, in November 2023, saw Bhutan's King meet senior Indian officials, further reinforcing the bilateral ties.

Apart from their strong political relations, India and Bhutan have also deepened their cooperation in various sectors. These include technology, with initiatives like the successful deployment of the RuPay card and Bhutan's adoption of the BHIM app, and space collaboration, which reached new heights with the launch of the 'India-Bhutan SAT' satellite in 2022.

Furthermore, India has supported Bhutan's educational efforts by assisting in addressing shortages of STEM teachers. Through these efforts, both nations continue to strengthen their multifaceted relationship, marked by increasing collaboration in digital, technological, and space-related sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor