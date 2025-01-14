EAM Jaishankar meets Spanish Defense Minister; discusses regional, global issues

Madrid [Spain], January 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles in Madrid on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, as well as regional and global issues.

A productive exchange of views with Defense Minister Margarita Robles today in Madrid. Discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, as also regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/wEuzTCANrB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2025

Sharing the pictures of the meeting, Jaishankar said that the meeting was a "productive exchange of views."

"A productive exchange of views with Defense Minister Margarita Robles today in Madrid. Discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, as also regional and global issues," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier, he interacted with the Indian community and highlighted India's positioning in today's world.

While addressing an Indian community event in Spain on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that India has taken its slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' to the world. He said that the world wants to understand India's positioning and ideas.

Jaishankar said, "India's positioning today is very important that all countries in the world today, seeing the situation of the world today, think that having good ties with India is in the interest of many, many countries. So, they want to understand our positioning. The second is our capabilities. They feel that this Bharat is a new Bharat. Our economy is at fifth position."

"Everyone says India will reach the third spot in a few years. You all will remember, that 10 years back, we were in the 10th or 11th position. The world recognises the pace at which progress is happening in India today. So, first is positioning and second is capabilities. And the third is actually our ideas, that India is today seen as contributing to a global conversation," he added.

Pleased to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Spain yesterday. Spoke to them about the changes underway in India, India’s increasing role on the global stage and how Indians worldwide today are part of the Viksit Bharat journey. 🇮🇳 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5HbDkYb6tD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2025

"Pleased to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Spain yesterday. Spoke to them about the changes underway in India, India's increasing role on the global stage and how Indians worldwide today are part of the Viksit Bharat journey," Jaishankar said on X.

He also held wide-range talks with the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The discussions were held on bilateral partnerships including trade, investment, defence, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Delighted to hold wide ranging talks with FM @jmalbares of Spain today. Productive conversation on our bilateral partnership including in trade, investment, defense, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people to people ties. India… pic.twitter.com/XXwC64D1o3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2025

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to hold wide-ranging talks with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain today. Productive conversation on our bilateral partnership including in trade, investment, defence, security, urban development, railways......"

Notably, Jaishankar is on a diplomatic visit to Spain on January 13-14.

