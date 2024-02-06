EAM Jaishankar meets Thai delegation, appreciates their 'warm sentiments'

New Delhi [India], February 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a Thai Senate delegation led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh in the national capital on Tuesday.

He appreciated the 'warm sentiments' towards the India-Thailand relationship and affirmed commitment to strengthening bonds of culture, connectivity and trade.

"Glad to meet Thai Senate delegation led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh in New Delhi today. Appreciate their warm sentiments towards India-Thailand relationship and aspiration to grow it further. As civilizational partners, committed to strengthen bonds of culture, connectivity, trade and beyond," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1754860458782396802?s=20

Earlier in the day, the EAM also met British Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds in the national capital.

He also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two nations and other crucial regional and global developments.

"Delighted to welcome British Shadow Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade @jreynoldsMP this afternoon. Enjoyed our conversation that covered bilateral cooperation as well as important regional and global developments," Jaishankar stated.

Notably, 'Shadow Secretary' is a position held by senior members of the opposition party in the UK who act as party spokesperson in specific policy areas.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar visited the United Kingdom last November, during which he met several high-profile leaders including PM Rishi Sunak and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The EAM also held telephonic conversation with his Polish counterpart Radek Sikorski and discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and situation in Europe.

"Good to speak to Poland Foreign Minister @radeksikorski. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Europe. Look forward to working with him on deepening our bilateral ties," he posted.

Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Argentinian Ambassador to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi, as he bid farewell following his tenure.

He acknowledged Ambassador Gobbi's tireless efforts in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and Argentina over the past three years.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will arrive in India on Wednesday at EAM Jaishankar's invitation.

Notably, this is Mahmud's first foreign visit after being sworn into the new Bangladesh government after Sheikh Hasina registered a historic victory, clinching a consecutive fourth term as the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor