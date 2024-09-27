EAM Jaishankar meets UNGA President; reaffirms India's commitment to Summit of the Future pact

New York [US], September 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Philemon Yang, the new President of the UNGA, and reaffirmed India's commitment to the recently adopted Summit of the Future pact, covering a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet new UNGA President Philemon Yang today in New York. Assured him of India's full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability and Dignity for everyone everywhere."

Yang also shared a post on his X handle and wrote about his meeting with Jaishankar and said that the two discussed key priorities and issues for the upcoming UNGA79.

"I had the pleasure to receive India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79, and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South," Yang wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of UNGA, Jaishankar also met with the Foreign Minister of Jordan. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a picture and wrote, "A warm meeting with FM Ayman Hsafadi of Jordan. Our discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in West Asia."

In another post, Jaishankar wrote, "Bumping into friends at UNGA79. Quick chat with FM Kamina J Smith of Jamaica."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar underscored the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity. He further said that the meeting emphasised the need to reform multilateralism and strengthen development.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multi-polarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development."

Jaishankar also stressed achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. The discussions focused on overcoming poverty, addressing debt, and promoting fair trade.

"Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade and overcoming poverty. Thank FM Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting," the post on X added.

