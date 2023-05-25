EAM Jaishankar meets US envoy Garcetti, Nepal's envoy Sharma to discuss ties

New Delhi [India], May 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma to discuss the progress of the relationship between India-US and India-Nepal.

"Great to welcome Ambassador Eric Garcetti of the United States," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also discussed views on Quad, a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an alliance between India, US, Japan and Australia.

"Discussed the enormous progress in our relationship, especially over the last decade. Exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit. Confident that India-US ties will continue to grow from strength to strength," the EAM's tweet read further.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on March 24 (local time) sworn in by US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India.

The makeshift version of the Quad meeting (which was earlier scheduled to take place in Sydney) happened in Japan's Hiroshima recently.

During the meeting, PM Modi, along with US President, Joe Biden; Prime Minister of Japa, Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a collective vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Furthermore, the EAM also met with Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to receive Ambassador @DrShankarSharma

of Nepal this morning. Discussed our deep and multifaceted partnership. Committed to its further enhancement in the coming days."

Apparently, India and Nepal have a profound and enduring bond rooted in deep socio-political, economic, cultural and religious ties that have spanned centuries.

This unique relationship showcases the strength and resilience of their interconnectedness, illustrating a remarkable synergy that transcends geographical proximity.

India's involvement in Nepal has been informed by its principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the policy of 'Neighbourhood First'.

In this regard, India's main focus has been to boost Nepal's development through aid and infrastructure development grants, foster ethnic linkages and improvement of human development indicators.

