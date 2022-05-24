EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, Japan's FM

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday met the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the Quad summit, and discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional and global issues.

"Continued our conversation on the Ukraine conflict, its knock-on effects, and important regional issues. Will work together to take forward the Quad understandings," tweeted Jaishankar.

The minister also held a discussion with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The two exchanged their views on regional and global issues. Jaishankar noted that the two countries will cooperate closely in this respect.

He said, "Pleased to meet Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the Quad Summit. Exchanged views on regional and global issues. Will cooperate closely in this respect."

The Quad summit taking place in Tokyo provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The leaders of the Quad nations--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States--met today in Tokyo for the fourth time and the second time in person.

The summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health, and cyber security.

( With inputs from ANI )

