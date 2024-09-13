EAM Jaishankar pays homage to Dr BR Ambedkar in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], September 13 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on his visit to Geneva in Switzerland, planted a sapling at the Permanent Mission of India and said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign embodies India's commitment to a sustainable future.

Sharing pictures on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the day today by planting a sapling at India UN Geneva. The #Plant4Mother represents India's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future."

EAM Jaishankar, during his visit to Geneva, also paid homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that his vision of social justice served as an inspiration for the world. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Paid my respects to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, in India UN Geneva. Babasaheb's vision of social justice, equality and progressive modernity is an inspiration for the world."

Meanwhile, the EAM also dedicated a new building that houses India's Permanent Missions to the United Nations, and World Trade Organisation.

"Dedicated the new building, which houses India's Permanent Missions to UN, WTO and CD, as well as hosts our Consulate in Geneva. The state-of-the-art facility befits India's expanding global footprint and deepening engagement with international institutions," Jaishankar wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1834572371094618620

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva, said that the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth, of rule of law, is gaining ground and is today very central to the policies and activities of the government.

Jaishankar said that the activity of paying homage to Dr Ambedkar and naming a hall after Hansa Mehta reflects modern India. He said that it reflects the idea of social justice.

"This morning I had the privilege of paying homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose statue is just outside this hall and the naming of this hall after Hansa Mehta. In a way, I also want you all to think of all these as reflecting on what is also happening at home in India. Meaning, just like we have built a chancery, modern India is also getting built, brick by brick, step by step, building by building. Just as we paid homage to Dr Ambedkar here, the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth, and rule of law is gaining ground and is today very central to the policies and activities of the government," he said.

Notably, Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland on September 12 after concluding his visit to Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor