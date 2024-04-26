EAM Jaishankar receives copy of book 'India's Nuclear Titans'

New Delhi [India], April 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a copy of the book 'India's Nuclear Titans' edited by Soumya Awasthi and Shrabana Barua. He said it is important that the contributions of nuclear titans is recognised by the emerging generations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to receive a copy of the book: India's Nuclear Titans, edited by Soumya Awasthi and Shrabana Barua. Important that the contributions of these Titans is recognized by the emerging generations."

The book 'India's Nuclear Titans' traces the evolution of India into a nuclear state while analysing the role played by stalwarts like Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai, Abdul Kalam, K Subrahmanyam, among others. The book aims to give a brief but complete picture of India's nuclear story.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Surat on Thursday and dedicated to the nation two Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in the district.

Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 megawatts and are the largest indigenous PHWRs, said an official release.

As per the official release, the PHWRs are first-of-its-kind reactors with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world

"The two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu," said the release.

