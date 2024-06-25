EAM Jaishankar speaks to Panama counterpart, says will remain in close touch

New Delhi [India], June 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo and thanked her for consistent support in the relationship between both nations.

Taking to his official X handle, Jaishankar said, "Very pleased to speak to Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo of Panama. Thanked her for her consistent support of the India-Panama relationship."

"Will remain in close touch," Jaishankar said.

In February 2024, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Panama and Albania. Jaishankar and Janaina Tewaney Mencomo discussed connectivity, mobility and economic cooperation.

In a post on X, the EAM stated, "Very nice to meet FM @JanainaGob of Panama on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines. A very useful discussion on connectivity, mobility and economic cooperation."

The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, was committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. It was held in India from February 21-23 and was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue on February 21.

Notably, India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region, dating back to the middle of the 19th century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal, in the early 20th century.

