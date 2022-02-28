EAM Jaishankar speaks with Poland FM, discusses Ukraine developments

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke with the Poland Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Monday where both discussed the Ukraine developments and the EAM appreciated Poland's facilitation in evacuation of Indian nations from conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Discussed the Ukraine developments with @RauZbigniew of Poland. Appreciate Poland's facilitation of the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. His words of support in that regard are very welcome."

The fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals have departed from Romania's Bucharest for Delhi under operation Ganga, informed S Jaishankar on Monday."The fifth #OperationGanga flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals, departed from Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi," Jaishankar said in a tweet.Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens."All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read."Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities is relatively safer.This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor