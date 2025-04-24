EAM Jaishankar thanks Germany for solidarity on Pahalgam attack

Taipei [Taiwan], April 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Thursday and appreciated Germany's solidarity following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner today. Appreciate Germany's expression of solidarity on the recent terrorist attack in India. Thank him for his immense contribution to India-Germany ties."

Further, Johann Wadephul, Member of the German parliament, on behalf of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), a German centre-right political party, condemned the "heinous terrorist" attacks in Pahalgam.

"On behalf of the @cducsubt, I condemn the heinous terrorist attacks in Pahalgam in the strongest terms. Our condolences go to the people of India. This blatant act of terrorism shows the threat under which our close partner India continues to be," Wadephul wrote on X.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy and full recovery. We are steadfast on the side of India," the post added.

Meanwhile, Joseph Wu, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council, also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended sincere condolences to the victims and their families.

Wu further emphasised Taiwan's solidarity with India and noted that "Taiwan stands with India in this difficult moment "

"I join world leaders to firmly condemn the terrorists who committed the terrible crime in #Pahalgam, #Jammu & #Kashmir. #Taiwan stands unwaveringly with #India at this difficult moment, & extends our sincere condolences to the victims & their families," Joseph Wu wrote on X.

Earlier in response to the Pahalgam Terror attack, where 26 people were killed, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had taken a series of measures against Pakistan.

These included five key decisions:

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

Meanwhile, asserting that India will not rest until "justice" is pursued, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth.

