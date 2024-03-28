EAM S Jaishankar concludes two-day official visit to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 28 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with the Malaysian Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo and concluded his two-day official visit to the country.

In his meeting with the Malaysian minister, EAM discussed bilateral cooperation in the digital sector.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Concluded my program in Malaysia by meeting Digital Minister @GobindSinghDeo. Discussed digital cooperation, including exchange of best practices and exploring business opportunities."

Jaishankar was on a two-day official visit to Malaysia from March 27-28, followed by the ones in Singapore and the Philippines.

During his official visit to Malaysia, EAM paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim and conveyed greetings on behalf of PM Modi.

"EAM paid a courtesy call on H.E. YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and conveyed him greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. He thanked Prime Minister Anwar for his support in deepening bilateral ties under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

He also held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, and discussed wide-ranging topics of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Ministry said, "EAM held bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, H.E. Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan. The two leaders held wide ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation including political, trade and economic, defence, digital, culture and education. They also exchanged views on issues of regional and global interest. EAM also met H.E. YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital."

"During the visit, EAM held a round-table meeting with the CEOs and leaders of industry. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and praised their contribution towards India-Malaysia ties," it added.

Malaysia is a key partner for India in ASEAN and our Act East Policy. EAM's visit to Malaysia provided an opportunity to reiterate its commitment to further develop the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, MEA said.

