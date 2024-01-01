Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 34

Beijing, Jan 1 The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China several weeks earlier has risen to 34 in Qinghai province, according to the local earthquake rescue headquarters.

With the rescue work coming to an end, the focus is shifting to post-quake reconstruction, it added.

As of Sunday, authorities in Qinghai had built 3,507 prefabricated houses, with more than 16,000 affected residents moving in, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, more than 7,000 residents in the mountainous areas that are not suitable for the construction of prefab houses have been living in cotton-padded tents.

At the Guanxi village resettlement site in Minhe county of Haidong, villager Zhang Zhiguo said there are currently more than 140 prefab houses there and the village has distributed rice, flour, oil, coal and other supplies.

The village of Kexinmin in Jishishan County, in neighbouring Gansu province, is planning various activities for the first day of 2024, including basketball games and group psychological counselling, to help residents deal with the psychological trauma and to boost their confidence in rebuilding homes.

Jishishan county is the epicentre of the quake that left more than 110 people there dead.

