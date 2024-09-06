Earthquake in Argentina: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Vinchina

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Vinchina city on Friday, September 6, according to the United States Geological Survey reported. The tremor occurred 114 kilometres west of Vinchina, striking at a depth of 103 kilometres.

Strong Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

114 km West of Vinchina



📌 La Rioja | Argentina 🇦🇷

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. According to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Chile-Argentina Border Region at 1012 GMT on Friday. The epicenter, with a depth of 96.9 km, was initially determined to be at 28.73 degrees south latitude and 69.36 degrees west longitude.