Earthquake in Chile: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Near Calama

As per the reports of the national seismological center in the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca experienced a 5.4 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 118km on Wednesday.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The National Seismological Centre of Chile reported that the earthquake struck 37 km north-east of Calama.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy stated that the earthquake's characteristics do not indicate the potential for a tsunami on the Chilean coast.