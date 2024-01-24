Earthquake in Chile: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Near Calama
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2024 02:41 PM2024-01-24T14:41:10+5:302024-01-24T14:41:39+5:30
As per the reports of the national seismological center in the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca experienced a 5.4 ...
As per the reports of the national seismological center in the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca experienced a 5.4 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 118km on Wednesday.
According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The National Seismological Centre of Chile reported that the earthquake struck 37 km north-east of Calama.
The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy stated that the earthquake's characteristics do not indicate the potential for a tsunami on the Chilean coast.Open in app