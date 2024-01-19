Earthquake in Colombia: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Colombia Region (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2024 06:16 PM2024-01-19T18:16:26+5:302024-01-19T18:29:34+5:30
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Colombia region on Friday, January ...
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Colombia region on Friday, January 19. There were no immediate reports of loss of life and property. Further details awaited. One of the X, formerly Twitter, users posted a video of the shaking of furniture, a bicycle and a crack on the wall that can be seen at home. It's a developing story...
#BREAKING Strong earthquake 6.4— kiran joshi (100% Follow Back) (@kiranjoshi235) January 19, 2024
Earthquake alert! A powerful 6.4 magnitude quake has struck the Colombia region. Stay safe, everyone! 🙏 #Earthquake#Colombia#earthquake#Sismo#Colombia#Colombiaearthquake#ColombiaEarthquake#Colombiaearthquake#earthquakepic.twitter.com/6PmTiGsgnU
