Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Taitung County

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 24, 2025 16:13 IST2025-12-24T16:11:32+5:302025-12-24T16:13:27+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Taitung County, Taiwan, on Wednesday, December 24, accordingto  news agency AFP, quoting the weather agency. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. 

The earthquake occurred at around 5.47 pm (local time) at a depth of 11.9 kilometres in Taitung County of the country. Citizens claimed the jolts caused minor shaking that lasted for nearly 30 seconds.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), a citizen said he received an emergency alert on his mobile phone about the quake. A video he shared shows a chandelier light dangling on the ceiling of his residence.

A CCTV footage from a house in Taitung City shows people running out of their house after a tremor.

