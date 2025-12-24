Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Taitung County

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Taitung County, Taiwan, on Wednesday, December 24, accordingto news agency AFP, quoting the weather agency. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake occurred at around 5.47 pm (local time) at a depth of 11.9 kilometres in Taitung County of the country. Citizens claimed the jolts caused minor shaking that lasted for nearly 30 seconds.

Just felt an earthquake in Taipei. Got an emergency alert on my phone, followed by minor shaking that lasted about 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/aFwxPYR7K0 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) December 24, 2025

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), a citizen said he received an emergency alert on his mobile phone about the quake. A video he shared shows a chandelier light dangling on the ceiling of his residence.

A few minutes ago: CCTV footage captures the moment a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Taitung City, Taiwan, showing the impact of the tremor. pic.twitter.com/GQE1ajZPDk — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) December 24, 2025

A CCTV footage from a house in Taitung City shows people running out of their house after a tremor.