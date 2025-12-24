Washington DC: Police Officer Injured After Vehicle Hits Him on I-695 After 3rd Street Tunnel

A Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was injured after a vehicle struck him while on duty on Interstate-695 on Tuesday, December 23. The accident took place after the 3rd street tunnel. According to the Washington DC Police, the incident occurred at around 10.10 pm towards the eastbound lanes.

The injured MPD officer was transported to a nearby hospital in a police van for treatment of his injuries. The vehicle remained on the scene. The MPD Major Crash investigation team rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

Emerging: Massive police response on I-695 in Washington, D.C. amid reports of police officer down.

pic.twitter.com/dcjqj5VbHQ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 24, 2025

Visuals shared on social media platforms show huge traffic jam on eastbound lanes of I-695 where large number of police vehicles are present at the accident site. It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges. All eastbound lanes of I-695 remain shut down at this time.