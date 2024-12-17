Earthquake in Vanuatu: Quake of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Pacific Island Nation, Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Video)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Tuesday off the coast of the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey said, prompting a warning of possible tsunami waves. The tremor was at a depth of 43 kilometres, said USGS.

US Embassy in Vanuatu Damaged by Powerful Earthquake

🇻🇺 #BREAKING A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on December 17, 2024, causing damaged US Embassy



Initial reports indicate significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and buildings.#earthquake#Vanuatupic.twitter.com/MlPdnPBM74 — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) December 17, 2024

Initial reports indicated severe damage to infrastructure in the country after a powerful quake hit the Pacific island state. Videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) show that part of the US Embassy building in Vanuatu collapsed on Tuesday. Visuals from shops and restaurants also emerged, showing damage to the properties.

The USGS also issued a possible Tsunami warning after the huge quake off the coast of the Pacific island. Tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres (one foot) above the tidal level were predicted for Pacific island nations, including Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

