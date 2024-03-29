Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 29 : An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Afghanistan in the wee hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology stated.

The earthquake occurred at 5:11 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 110 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-03-2024, 05:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.04 & Long: 71.19, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-03-2024, 05:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.04 & Long: 71.19, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/UDAfIOWyCT @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/7zeKkJjund— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 29, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor