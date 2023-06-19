Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: June 19, 2023 08:13 AM 2023-06-19T08:13:44+5:30 2023-06-19T08:15:04+5:30
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 19 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The quake occurred at 07:10:24 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 15.41 latitude and 96.37 longitude respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 07:10:24 IST, Lat: 15.41 & Long: 96.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Near South Coast of, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.
No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.
