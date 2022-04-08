Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes off Taiwan: US Geological Survey

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the coast of Taiwan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 23:36 GMT on Thursday, 44 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of the town of Hengchun. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There are no reports about any victims or damage.

Taiwan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

