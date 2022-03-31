Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude strikes Noumea, New Caledonia
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2022 04:12 AM2022-03-31T04:12:06+5:302022-03-31T04:20:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck east of Noumea, New Caledonia, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Thursday.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck east of Noumea, New Caledonia, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Thursday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 31-03-2022, 02:27:01 IST, Lat: -22.661 & Long: 170.384, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 407km E of Noumea, New Caledonia," NCS tweeted.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.
So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app