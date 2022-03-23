Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude strikes Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale jolted Taipei city of Taiwan on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 11.11 pm at a depth of 30 kilometres and 182 kilometres south of Taipei.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 22-03-2022, 23:11:40 IST, Lat: 23.40 & Long: 121.68, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 182km S of Taipei, Taiwan," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

