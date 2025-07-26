Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 85km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 26/07/2025 11:27:53 IST, Lat: 27.01 N, Long: 96.32 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 26/07/2025 09:30:10 IST, Lat: 33.00 N, Long: 76.14 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu & Kashmir. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/EKD85FnnDy — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region in the early hours of today.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 26/07/2025 03:14:48 IST, Lat: 22.97 N, Long: 94.25 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 26/07/2025 03:14:48 IST, Lat: 22.97 N, Long: 94.25 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/4ikxxZ2Tm9 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 25, 2025

On July 24, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted the region.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 24/07/2025 17:35:49 IST, Lat: 23.10 N, Long: 94.82 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 4.2, On: 24/07/2025 17:35:49 IST, Lat: 23.10 N, Long: 94.82 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/wBLprktfYN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 24, 2025

}}}}

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor