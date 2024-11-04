Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the the earthquake hit at 4:52 PM (IST), at a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 36.23 N and Longitude 71.10 E.

