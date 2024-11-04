Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2024 05:37 PM2024-11-04T17:37:45+5:302024-11-04T17:40:07+5:30
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
The NCS stated that the the earthquake hit at 4:52 PM (IST), at a depth of 25 km.
The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 36.23 N and Longitude 71.10 E.
"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/11/2024 16:52:22 IST, Lat: 36.23 N, Long: 71.10 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platfrom X.
